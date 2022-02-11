MPS keeps 3% COVID case threshold for school closures but shortens virtual learning period

Milwaukee Public Schools students whose schools shut down due to COVID cases will spend less time in virtual learning, following a school board decision Thursday night.

This school year, MPS has shifted schools to virtual learning for 10 days if 3% or more of the school community reports positive COVID tests over a two-week period. Twenty-four schools have closed at various points under that protocol, according to the district. There was a districtwide shutdown during a COVID surge in early January.

Superintendent Keith Posley said the 3% threshold and 10-day virtual learning period are more cautious than other urban districts across the country.

"You know the 3% rule is probably the most strictest rule that we have seen around the country — we are the lowest," Posley said. "The next person in line to us is Baltimore with 5%."

Posley recommended shortening the virtual learning period when a school closes from 10 days to five. But he didn’t suggest changing the 3% rule, due to a lack of widespread COVID testing in the district. The majority of the school board voted in favor of Posley’s recommendation.

Two board members wanted to go further. Board member Megan O’Halloran called for changing the 3% rule, which is not based on current public health guidance.

Board member Aisha Carr agreed, saying for her the damage of virtual learning outweighs other concerns. "The damage being the social deprivation, the academic achievement and the damage that will be done to our district," she said.

The board directed administrators to expand COVID testing in schools and come back with an update in March. At that time, the board may revisit mitigation measures.

