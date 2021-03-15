-
There are four open Milwaukee School Board seats on the April 6 ballot, with no incumbents running. Two of the races are competitive. Meet the candidates running in these races.
-
In his first months as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, Keith Posley announced an ambitious goal: that MPS math, reading and writing scores…
-
The new, union-backed Milwaukee School Board was responsive to employee concerns as it adjusted and approved the district’s $1.2 billion budget for the…
-
Milwaukee Public Schools will conduct an internal investigation into its former partnership with a troubled charter school company.The decision comes…
-
The Milwaukee Public School District is beginning another difficult budget process.New Superintendent Keith Posley is proposing a $1.2 billion spending…
-
The Milwaukee School Board is about to see a lot of turnover. Five of nine seats are on the ballot in the April 2 election. All the races are contested…
-
Should the Milwaukee School District embrace or distance itself from charter schools? That is the larger question looming over the MPS board as it weighs…
-
Wisconsin’s largest school district has a new permanent superintendent. Keith Posley has been interim superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools since…