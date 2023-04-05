© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Union-backed candidates win 3 of 4 contested Milwaukee School Board seats

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Emily Files
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
Left to right: Darryl L. Jackson, Marva Herndon, Missy Zombor and Erika Siemsen.

Candidates endorsed by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association won three out of four contested races on the MPS Board.

Missy Zombor, a former communications director for the MTEA, defeated former MPS Board member Jeff Spence for the citywide seat.

Incumbent Marva Herndon held onto her District 1 seat against former educator Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves.

Incumbent Erika Siemsen will continue to represent District 2 after fending off a write-in challenge from retired police sergeant Pamela Holmes.

Of the two newcomers running for District 3, business owner Darryl Jackson defeated teachers' union-backed Gabi Hart.

Jackson, Hendricks Reaves and Spence were financially supported by leaders with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, along with charter school advocates. The MMAC and MTEA are often on opposite sides of education debates.

One MPS Board seat, District 8, was also on the April 4 ballot. Incumbent Megan O'Halloran was unopposed.

The MPS Board oversees the school district's $1.3 billion annual budget, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief that needs to be spent by September 2024. The board also has power to set policy and hire and fire the superintendent.

The budget process is set to begin in late April. The district is grappling with falling enrollment and poor academic results — both issues were exacerbated during the COVID pandemic.

