© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Kobe Brown
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Fisherman sitting on his boat.
Matt Ludtke
/
Ken Koyen

Washington Island in Door County was once a hub for commercial fishing. But over the past century the industry has slowly dwindled from dozens of fishermen to just one: Ken Koyen, Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman.

Koyen has been in the business for more than 50 years. Now in his 70s, he continues to go out onto the water, though it isn’t his only source of income. Koyen owns a local restaurant, KK Fiske, which he supplies with fresh whitefish and lawyer fish. But as he gets older, he’s unsure if anyone will replace him. His story was featured in this month’s Milwaukee Magazine and he shares more about his experience.

"It's kind of a lonesome out there right now. I don't ever have nets up, or I don't have anybody to talk about what they got and where they got it. So, I, it's kind of on my own. I keep records as far as what and where or more or less going from year to year. The fish always seem to follow a pattern, good times and bad," Koyen says.

While there's not as many fisherman on the lake, he says the fishing is as good as it has ever been, commercially.

The main challenges on the water, Koyen says is that with sports fishermen using hook and line to catch whitefish as well as the impact of invasive species and disease on fish.

As far as the keeping the tradition of commercial fishing off Washington Island alive once Koyen decides to stops, he says, "There's always going to be a need for fish especially in Door County. Specially with all fish boils and people are going to need food now more than ever, relatively cheap priced when compared to beef. And I think you know, somebody comes along and wants to learn to trade at my age, I definitely would train them."

Tags

WUWMLake EffectfishingLake Michigan
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM January 2016 as a producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Kobe Brown
Kobe Brown is WUWM's digital producer.
See stories by Kobe Brown
Related Content