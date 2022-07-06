Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin shifts its work to meet the needs of its patients

After nearly 50 years, abortion is seemingly illegal in the State of Wisconsin due to an 1849 law that makes all abortions illegal, except those deemed necessary to save the life of the mother, yet Lake Effect has already spoken with a couple of experts who say that exemption is vague and likely to lead to the deaths of pregnant women experiencing medical emergencies.

This is a stark change in the rights of pregnant people, and concerning for physicians like Dr. Kathy King. She’s the medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and has spent the week working toward getting her license in Illinois to continue helping Wisconsin women access health care.

"First and foremost, I'm concerned about the health and well being of pregnant persons seeking abortion, or faced with pregnancy complications, whose care will be delayed or denied or compromised. Although abortion is incredibly safe, you know, we now have laws that are going to make abortion illegal or nearly illegal in 26 states, which will delay access to care and hence increase risks," King says.

King adds that people of color disproportionately have higher health risks associated with pregnancy in Wisconsin. She also says patients who seeked abortion already faced barriers to accessing that care, as well as facing significant health disparities and health inequities.

King says Black pregnant people are at risk of maternal mortality five times higher than white pregnant people, and that disparity will probably be magnified. She also fears that physicians wary of criminal prosecution may delay intervention causing for pregnant people to face complications.

King continues: "You know, in certain circumstances, a common one is when water breaks in a pre-viable point in pregnancy and there's a severe threat of sepsis or hemorrhage that could risk the person's death. We know from well documented cases in Ireland and Poland that if people care is delayed or compromised that people die."

King says Planned Parenthood and really, abortion providers across the country had been preparing for the overturning of Roe. When abortion care providers could no longer provide actual abortions to patients, Planned Parenthood staff, and other abortion providing staff across the country had to pivot. Now, Planned Parenthood is focusing on helping patients find and access the care they need.

"In the Midwest, Illinois is going to be the primary haven state where people will be able to access care. For those in northern Wisconsin, [they] will likely travel to Minnesota. And Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has been collaborating with Planned Parenthood of Illinois for a while now just to prepare for this moment," King says."Physicians and other licensed staff have gotten licensure in Illinois or in the process of doing so."

In Wisconsin, other than providing the actual abortion, pregnant people will be supported in their early pregnancy with ultrasounds, lab work, and navigating where they can access care and financial assistance.

And while there are conversations about potential care centers going up near the Wisconsin and Illinois border, "Planned Parenthood of Illinois had the foresight to establish a health center in Waukegan. Out of that center, primarily, they have been doing family planning, and they plan to ramp up providing abortion services at that site. That's where the staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin will be filling in to provide that care, as well."