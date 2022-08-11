Gov. Evers launches statewide tour to kickoff general election push

Gov. Tony Evers made several stops during a statewide tour Wednesday to rally support for Democrats in the weeks heading up to the November election. At an afternoon stop in Milwaukee's Deer District, Evers was joined by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.

Looking to the general election, Democrats emphasized issues such as abortion rights, infrastructure improvements and protecting the environment.

"We will make the right to make your own decisions about your own health care and your own body the law of land in this country. We have an opportunity to create thousands of good paying union jobs in this state and we can do it by tackling the greatest crisis in our state. We can take on the climate crisis and we can win," said Barnes.

While Evers highlighted why it was important for him to stay in office, Democrats also took the time to rally behind Barnes. His race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to be a contentious one. It's also likely to get national attention and funding, as Democrats consider a Barnes win a way to shore up the party's strength in the Senate.

"We deserve someone who is going to bring new jobs to the Badger State, not someone who's willing to send Wisconsin jobs out of state and overseas. And we deserve someone who is a public servant, at his very core and in his heart, not someone who is just out to serve himself, and that someone is Mandela Barnes," said Baldwin.

Democrats also talked about Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and fellow Republican and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, both of whom won primary contests on Tuesday. Vos was challenged by Adam Steen, who argued Vos should have tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden won in Wisconsin, defeating former President Donald Trump. Steen and Michels were endorsed by Trump.

"Our elections are fair and safe and secure. Joe Biden won. Tim, get over it. Also, as you saw, our speaker of the house Robin Vos — remember him — he made it to the primary. Here's my advice to him: fire Gableman now," Evers said.

Michael Gableman is the former state Supreme Court justice hired by Vos to conduct a probe into the 2020 election. Gableman backed Steen in his bid to oust Vos, claiming Vos wasn't interested in a "real investigation."

Democrats aren't the only ones mobilizing after the primaries. Republicans have made it clear that they are unifying behind their 2022 ticket, as well.

Candidates who participated in the Republican State Convention endorsement process signed a unity pledge promising that they will support the candidates who emerged successful from the primary. The state Republican Party said Wisconsin Victory, the joint field operation between the RNC and WisGOP, has already made more than one million voter contacts across the Badger State.

