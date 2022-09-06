President Biden repeatedly criticizes Sen. Johnson during visit to Milwaukee's Laborfest

President Joe Biden is getting more involved in the contentious Wisconsin U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, facing what polls say is a close race against Republican challenger Tim Michels, spoke to hundreds of union members at Biden's Monday rally at Milwaukee's Laborfest celebration.

Senate candidate Barnes was not there. Here's what Biden said about Barnes: "Couldn't be here, but he's going to be your next United States senator. Oh, he is."

A recent Marquette University poll showed Barnes with a seven percentage point lead against Johnson. Johnson complains Barnes has since been hiding from the media, and said late Monday that Barnes ducked the Biden visit because Barnes and the president support the same out of touch policies.

But Biden was a forceful pinch-hitter for Barnes at the rally. Referring to Johnson's vote against the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which allows Medicare to negotiate the price of some prescription drugs, Biden spoke about a Johnson interview on Fox News.

"Ron Johnson, who said," Biden began, then was interrupted by booing of Johnson's name. He then continued, "I want to say what he said. He said he opposed lower drug costs because it would result in 'punishing the pharmaceutical industry.' Bless me father for I have sinned. I mean, come on man!"

According the website Salon, Johnson went on to tell Fox, "when you start punishing the pharmaceutical industry, you're gonna have less innovation; you're gonna have fewer lifesaving drugs. That's not a good thing."

On Monday, Biden continued his criticism of Johnson by mentioning a national GOP campaign plan to review the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid every five years. Biden said Johnson wants to move faster.

"And then along, you remember that song 'Along Came Jones?' And then along comes Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Biden said, triggering more booing of Johnson's name. He continued: "He's arguing that five years is too long to wait to savage these programs that people depend on. He wants to put Social Security and Medicare literally on the chopping block every single year. Treat it like every other appropriation."

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during the recent Chicken Burn campaign event in Wauwatosa.

Johnson contends he just wants annual reviews of the programs, and says he's trying to save them for the long-term.

The Republican lawmaker was part of a GOP conference call Monday morning before the Biden visit. Johnson contended major problems for labor can be blamed on Democrats policies.

"Forty year-high inflation. Eight and a half percent, while real raises only increased 5%. So, workers going backwards. The record gasoline prices. They've come down a little bit, but it's still crushing workers. Unsafe communities," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson called Biden a radical leftist, who has become the divider in chief.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Members of the Service Employees International Union, which has endorsed Democrats Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes, listen to a speaker at the staging area for Monday's Laborfest parade.

Polls indicate only a small percentage of people haven't made up their mind about the race for U.S. Senate, or Wisconsin governor. But Painters union, also called IUPAT, member Anthony Boutell says he's still undecided. He says he wants to hear some firm plans from the candidates, including about inflation and the economy.

"You know, I think that's a big fear for most people. We want to make sure we go to work, and we take care of our family when we get home. And not knowing that necessarily, not feeling that is 100% secure, is worrisome," Boutell tells WUWM.

Boutell has about two months to hear what he needs to hear from the candidates. The election is November 8.

