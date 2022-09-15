Activist wants to see Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines

A national summit on water is taking place in downtown Milwaukee this week. Researchers, utility representatives, business leaders and members of the public are all gathering to discuss issues from tap water to stormwater.

Robert Miranda is the founder of the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition and the co-founder of the Get The Lead Out Coalition. He is advocating that old, lead infrastructure needs to be removed more quickly. Milwaukee has tens of thousands of lead laterals delivering drinking water to homes, which can present major health risks, especially for children and pregnant people.

"What really drove me to look into the issue of water is during the campaign of Alderman Joe Davis, when he was running for mayor that was his platform," says Miranda, who worked for Davis' campaign.

Miranda notes he took an even deeper interest in water issues because of what happened with Camp Lejeune's toxic water resulting in individuals getting cancer. Other influential events were: Washington D.C. in 2004, where the infant mortality rate rose almost 200% because of lead-tainted water, and the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

But what really struck a cord with Miranda was when former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker stated there was no lead in water. "And when I saw that, I just knew something had to be done," says Miranda.

As Miranda began to organize and push for a lead transparency resolution, which ultimately caused Bevan Baker to resign—he pushed the resolution that called for the city to stop partial lateral removals. As a result, Miranda formed the Water Quality Task Force.

Now, one of the things he is challenging is the narrative that lead paint is the primary cause of lead poisoning in Milwaukee and not lead in water. Miranda feels the city doesn't have enough data to support that claim.

"About two months ago, I asked the health department's environmental health deputy director Tyler Weber, to provide me with data regarding homes in the City of Milwaukee that have both issues, lead paint and lead pipes," says Miranda. "Two months ago, they didn't have that data.

Miranda continues: "He told me that they only had data for housing and that they had data for homes with lead pipes, but they never put the two data together."

Recently the health department put the data together and Miranda says there are 66,000 homes that have lead service lines and lead paint issues. "And that's the priority we should focus on," says Miranda.

Miranda then contacted the health department and requested access to records that are initiated after a child is affected by lead. Though Miranda initially faced some reluctancy for HIPAA reasons, he was able to review records from years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He focused on those years because of the Milwaukee Water Works - 20 Year Main Break Trends, which shows data on how many water mains broke by year. It showed that in 2014 there were a record number of water mains breaks.

"These water mains led me to believe that we would see a significant increase in lead blood poisoning. Low and behold, we did," says Miranda. "When I asked for the open records reports, they told me that the number of reports for those years is astronomically high."

As the water main levels went down, Miranda says, the blood levels went down as well, and that was significant for him to prove that water was playing a role in the lead poisoning in the community.

For next steps, Miranda met with environmental health deputy director Tyler Weber, water works director, Patrick Pauley, and common council president Ashanti Hamilton, in an effort to establish a task force that will help the city find a way to to speed up the process of removing the lead pipes.

"It's not only about the laterals that we have to address. It's also lead plumbing in the house, that landlords and homeowners need to also address," says Miranda.

