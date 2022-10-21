6 people killed in building fire in Milwaukee suburb

Police say an apartment building fire in the Milwaukee suburb of Hartland has killed six people.

Authorities say they are conducting a criminal investigation. Hartland officials say the blaze was discovered Friday morning in a four-family, two-story apartment complex a couple of miles from the village's downtown.

The State Fire Marshall and other agencies are investigating the incident. Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill says the community is hurting, but urges residents to care for each other.

"I know in the world we live in right now, we don't ideologically all think the same all the time. But some things are much greater than what our opinions are," Pfannerstill told news reporters Friday afternoon.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko says despite there still being an active investigation, he believes there's no danger to the area.