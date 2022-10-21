© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
6 people killed in building fire in Milwaukee suburb

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published October 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
IMG_20221021_151001500.jpg
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko speaks to the news media Friday afternoon a block from the burned apartment complex, as Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill listens.

Police say an apartment building fire in the Milwaukee suburb of Hartland has killed six people.

Authorities say they are conducting a criminal investigation. Hartland officials say the blaze was discovered Friday morning in a four-family, two-story apartment complex a couple of miles from the village's downtown.

The State Fire Marshall and other agencies are investigating the incident. Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill says the community is hurting, but urges residents to care for each other.

"I know in the world we live in right now, we don't ideologically all think the same all the time. But some things are much greater than what our opinions are," Pfannerstill told news reporters Friday afternoon.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko says despite there still being an active investigation, he believes there's no danger to the area.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
