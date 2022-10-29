Former President Barack Obama endorses Wisconsin Democrats in Milwaukee

Former President Barack Obama appeared on behalf of Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking reelection in a tight race, and U.S. Senate candidate Democratic Lt Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

Obama made the point to the audience that it’s not just those two races that matter a week from Tuesday. "It’s not enough to elect Democrats like Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers, you gotta elect good people up and down the ballot because if things get close, it could make all the difference," he said.

The former president also touched on a range of issues important to Democrats like abortion, the state of democracy and the economy. He stressed that if voters didn't vote in their best interest, their rights may be in jeopardy.

Obama ended his speech encouraging voters to cast their ballots early and make the effort to tell others to vote as well.

Wisconsin's midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, 2022. If you have a question about voting or the races, submit it below or check out WUWM's voter guide.