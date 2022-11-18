Mayor's office announces new LGBTQ+ liaison, discusses safety in community

Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LGBTQ+ liaison. Fera said being able to serve his community means the world to him.

"We know there's more work to do in the march for full equality, equity and justice for all," said Fera.

Local activist Elle Halo agreed with Fera.

"You can go ask people, 'do they feel safe' and they will tell you no if you listen to them. Do I feel safe? No, I don't. I might be safe in a space like this on a platform like this, but is safety something that is even realistic for trans women, in particular for Black trans women or trans women of color? That's debatable," said Halo.

Johnson said the city will continue to strive for inclusivity, but there are remaining challenges.

"I'm alarmed by some of the violence that we have seen, unfortunately, in Milwaukee, particularly against transgender women," said Johnson.

Regina Mya Allen, Brazil Johnson and Toi Davis were killed in the city this year.

"Lives have been lost and lives are also at stake," Johnson added. "I want my voice to be heard very, very clearly, no one should face harm for peacefully being themselves. No one should."

Johnson also announced his office’s partnership with Milwaukee Police in launching a new program that allows for people in the LGBTQ+ community to find a safe space at businesses should they feel threatened. He said that’s a far cry from what the police department’s relationship was with the LGBTQ+ community many years ago.

Then, Johnson expressed excitement for the Senate’s vote to advance the Respect for Marriage Act "led by and sponsored by our very own United States senator from Wisconsin, Tammy Baldwin."

"No one in a same-sex marriage or an interracial marriage should have to worry about their marriage or whether it might or might not be legal," Johnson said.

The act would require states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.” Johnson said people should not be discriminated against just because of whom they love.