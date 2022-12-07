Milwaukee County Clerk says he welcomes federal subpoena about Trump efforts to overturn election

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says he doesn't mind getting a subpoena from U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Smith is investigating several actions by former President Donald Trump and his allies, including Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 election loss in Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden.

Tuesday, it came to light that Smith had subpoenaed Christenson for correspondence from Trump supporters including Trump's Madison lawyer Jim Troupis.

Christenson says he indeed has documents from Troupis to share.

"Well, for example, he was the one who filed the lawsuit before the Wisconsin Supreme Court contesting the election, and calling into question absentee ballots and envelopes and all that stuff. Of course, we have documentation that pertains to all that, which would fall under the parameters of the requested information," Christenson tells WUWM.

Christenson says it'll take quite a bit of work over the next couple of days to gather all the material Smith wants.

He says it's not every day a federal official subpoenas him.

"Of course, it did catch my eye. But having said that, in all seriousness, this is just part of our democracy and our justice system. I'm happy to be a part of this, and will provide the information that's requested. Hopefully, I can do my part to make sure our democracy is preserved and justice is doled out to people that deserve it."

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell was also subpoenaed, as were election officials in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Trump has strongly criticized U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for naming Jack Smith as Special Counsel.

