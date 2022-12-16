Labor solidarity rally to support striking workers at CNH tractor plant in Racine County

Labor groups are holding a solidarity rally in Racine County Saturday, for the hundreds of CNH (Case-New Holland) workers who have been on strike for seven months at the tractor plant in Mount Pleasant.

Yasin Mahdi is the president of United Auto Workers Local 180, which represents the factory workers. WUWM stopped in at Mahdi's office this week and asked the union leader how the strikers are holding up.

In addition to the strike in Racine County, hundreds more UAW members are on strike at a CNH plant in Iowa. CNH did not respond to WUWM's request for comment but told CBS 58 in Milwaukee that the company's most recent contract offer included significant wage increases, additional health care plans and many other enhanced benefits.

Labor-Community Participants Across Wisconsin, the Midwest and Beyond Are Organizing to Participate in a Solidarity Day December 17, 2022 to Support UAW Strike at CNHi (Case Holland).