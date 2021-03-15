World News

-
Ruaha National Park in Tanzania may seem like a world away from Wisconsin. But Wauwatosa-native BenJee Cascio calls both of these places home.As the…
-
It has been 25 years since the genocide in Rwanda, in which the ruling Hutu majority government slaughtered as many as one million Tutsi people. By most…
-
March 29 was supposed to be the day Britain would leave the European Union, or what's known as Brexit. But the deadline has been pushed back to next week,…
-
Editor's note: This piece was originally published on Sept. 27, 2018.The website, Atlas Obscura, takes visitors to exotic and unusual sites around the…
-
To many of us, the South Pacific seems like a slice of paradise: gentle trade winds, crystal clear water, lovely beaches. And that’s actually a pretty…
-
When North Korea reportedly tested a nuclear weapon late last week it was, literally, an earth shaking event. Seismologists in the United States were able…
-
The historic decision by Britain to leave the European Union has left the world shocked and perplexed. Protests are widespread, a search for a new leader…
-
Last Thursday, voters in the United Kingdom passed a referendum calling for the country to withdraw from the European Union. The Brexit vote has shaken…
-
As violent conflict continues in Syria, some natives are expressing their feelings on the revolution through art. The artists, however, are not free from…
-
The Italian Ambassador to the United States, Claudio Bisogniero, made a quiet visit to the Milwaukee Art Museum late Monday afternoon.He had a private…