© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2020-LE-SPOTLIGHT-PODCAST-1400_1.png
Lake Effect: Spotlight

Wisconsin Native Works To Save Lions & Livestock In Tanzania

Published July 9, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT
1 of 4
A lion at Ruaha National Park in Tanzania.
Mfano swila
2 of 4
A lion at Ruaha National Park in Tanzania.
Mfano swila
3 of 4
The Maasai taking their livestock into the Ngorongoro Caldera for grazing.
Harvey Barrison
4 of 4
The Maasai taking their livestock into the Ngorongoro Caldera for grazing.
Harvey Barrison

Ruaha National Park in Tanzania may seem like a world away from Wisconsin. But Wauwatosa-native BenJee Cascio calls both of these places home.

As the human-wildlife conflict manager for the Ruaha Carnivore Project's Lion Defenders program, Cascio is working to shift cultural attitudes around lions. The Maasai and Barabaig tribes are nomadic pastoralists living near Ruaha. They have traditionally seen lions as predators that threaten their livestock and livelihood. 

Managing that conflict involves many things, according to Cascio, like creating better enclosures for livestock and breaking the connection between lion spearing and prosperity in these tribes. 

"We work with some of these young warriors and convert them into lion defenders. Instead of going out and traditionally spearing the lions, they now engage in activities to protect them," says Cascio.

Tags

Lake Effect: SpotlightWorld NewsLake EffectWUWMSpotlightanimals
Stay Connected
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
See stories by Joy Powers