The state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum

The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report on the state of Milwaukee's construction workforce entitled Built to Last.

Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, is the lead author of the report. According to him, retainment and recruitment of the overall construction and trades field would benefit the field.

"We need more technical education in schools that exposes youth to the trade. And we also need to do more to recruit and retain not just youth, but also young adults," says Peterangelo.

The full report is available here.