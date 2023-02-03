Republican leader hopes for 'smoothest' road to 2024 Milwaukee convention, but GOP appears divided

The chairperson of the Republican National Committee predicts a smooth convention in Milwaukee 17 months from now. Though, getting to that point may be bumpy.

Ronna McDaniel recently won her campaign to head the GOP for two more years—first getting the job when Donald Trump chose her in 2016.

McDaniel was in Milwaukee Thursday to meet with the host committee for the 2024 convention. WUWM asked whether the Republican Party will have a difficult political road in the meantime.

McDaniel answered:

"I think we're going to have the smoothest ride to the nomination you've ever seen for our party," she said, smiling. Then turning serious, she added, "Listen, I don't know. We can't look into that crystal ball. What I do know is once the nomination's done, and once we come here to Milwaukee, we're going to unite as a party and come together towards November. And that's part of having a good convention—having a plan in place. Our debate process is going to be announced pretty soon, as well. Our primary process is in place. I would expect to have a debate here in Milwaukee. But I am, I am, planning on having a very smooth, lovely presidential nominating process, where we all come together in the end. That's my hope," McDaniel said.

Trump has already announced he's going to try to win back the presidency. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to enter the GOP nomination race later this month. Trump's Make America Great Again operation is already circulating criticism of Haley.

Stayed tuned on others possibly running, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Chuck Quirmbach / Republican leaders Reince Priebus (back to camera), Ronna McDaniel and Steve King listen to a question during Thursday's news event.

Despite the potential political battles, the Milwaukee convention host committee says fundraising and other planning efforts are on track.

The convention, July 15-18, 2024, is also expected to draw thousands of protestors, no matter how smoothly things go on the convention floor at the Fiserv Forum.

