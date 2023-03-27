What are the 2023 April referendums and what do they mean?

There are four referendums on the 2023 spring election ballot in Milwaukee County — two binding referendums and one advisory measure for statewide voters and one advisory measure for Milwaukee County voters.

The referendum questions are:

“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

This is a statewide binding referendum that would amend Wisconsin’s constitution. It would automatically become law if it receives enough votes. The governor cannot veto it if it passes.

So, what’s this question asking?

Criminal defendants can be currently released before conviction on conditions like paying cash bail, signing a personal recognizance bond, staying drug and alcohol free or abiding by a no-contact order with an alleged victim. The Wisconsin Constitution currently allows the judge to consider whether to allow someone to be released “under reasonable conditions designed to assure their appearance in court, protect members of the community from serious bodily harm or prevent the intimidation of witnesses.”

The Wisconsin Legislature would like to change the language in the state constitution to allow judges to consider whether the community will be exposed to “serious harm” instead of “serious bodily harm,” as the determining factor as to what conditions of release to place on a defendant.

In a separate bill , the Republican-controlled Legislature defined “serious harm” and “violent crime.” This bill would only go into effect if the electorate votes yes to the referendums and if Gov. Evers signs it.

Answering yes = I think judges should be required to consider whether a defendant could cause “serious harm” to the community instead of “serious bodily harm” before deciding what conditions of release to place on an accused defendant. This would give judges broader discretion in deciding what conditions of release to impose.

Answering no = I do not think judges should be required to consider whether a defendant could cause “serious harm” to the community instead of “serious bodily harm” before deciding what conditions of release to place on an accused defendant. This would not give judges broader discretion in deciding what conditions of release to impose.

“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

This is a statewide binding referendum that would amend Wisconsin’s constitution. It would automatically become law if it receives enough votes. The governor cannot veto it if it passes.

Currently, cash bail can only be imposed in Wisconsin if a judge thinks it is necessary to ensure an accused’s appearance in court. Otherwise, judges can’t require defendants to come up with money to be released from jail.

This referendum would make it easier for judges to set cash bail or impose higher cash bail for “violent” offenders by adding factors that a court may consider in determining whether to impose bail. If voters pass the referendum, these factors would be added into the Wisconsin Constitution. The added language would require a judge to also consider a defendant’s potential risk to public safety, the need to prevent intimidation of witnesses, the defendant’s possible affirmative defenses, as well as his or her criminal history.

Answering yes = I think when a judge decides whether to require cash bail and how much bail to impose on a person accused of a violent crime, a judge should be required to consider factors beyond whether the defendant is likely to appear in court. Judges should also be required to consider a defendant’s potential risk to public safety and criminal history, the need to prevent intimidation of witnesses and the defendant’s possible affirmative defenses.

Answering no = No, I do not think when a judge decides whether to require cash bail and how much bail to impose on a person accused of a violent crime, a judge should be required to consider factors beyond whether the defendant is likely to appear in court. Judges should not be required to consider a defendant’s potential risk to public safety and criminal history, the need to prevent intimidation of witnesses and the defendant’s possible affirmative defenses.

“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

This question is a statewide advisory referendum. It’s like a poll for the Legislature and is non-binding.

Answering yes = I think people without disabilities and children should have to look for work to get welfare assistance.

Answering no = I think people without disabilities and children should not have to look for work to get welfare assistance.

State law already requires many recipients of unemployment benefits or FoodShare (food stamps) to look for jobs.

Democrats have complained that the referendum is a political ploy to get more Republicans to the polls in what is usually a relatively low-turnout spring election. They say GOP legislators are asking the public to weigh in on what is already state law. https://www.wuwm.com/2023-01-18/wisconsin-republicans-push-welfare-referendum-block-democrats-call-for-abortion-rights-question

Republicans say work requirements for unemployment or other welfare benefits are not sufficiently enforced, as the state deals with worker shortages. They say that this referendum, if passed, could spur additional legislation and enforcement. https://www.wuwm.com/2023-01-20/advisory-referendum-on-welfare-recipients-heads-to-wisconsin-voters-in-april

Republicans have also passed work-search requirements to receive other welfare benefits, but COVID-19 pandemic restrictions from President Joe Biden’s administration have put those laws on hold.

“Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?”

This question is an advisory referendum for Milwaukee County. It is like a poll and is non-binding.

Under the 1849 Wisconsin law , it is a felony to perform nearly all abortions.

Answering yes = I think that the current statute in Wisconsin banning abortion without exception should be repealed.

Answering no = I think that the current statute in Wisconsin banning abortion without exception should not be repealed and should remain on the books.

Now, let's take a step back to break down referendums in general.

What is a referendum?

A referendum typically refers to any election in which the people vote to approve or reject a specific proposal. Referendums are proposed by the state Legislature and local governments.

There are three main types of referendums — advisory, binding and petition.

What is a binding referendum?

Binding referendums are just that — binding. "If enough people vote for them, they become law," Marquette politics professor Paul Nolette says.

For example, many school referendums are binding.

What’s the process of amending the state’s constitution through a binding referendum?

When the Legislature proposes a constitutional amendment, like the ones being proposed for the April election about conditions of release and cash bail, it has to be passed by a majority of members in both houses as a joint resolution, known as first consideration, and then in identical form by the next session of the Legislature, known as second consideration.

After this, the Legislature submits the proposed constitutional amendment for ratification by a majority of the electorate in a statewide referendum election.

State law requires that constitutional amendments be put before the voters statewide before it can be passed. The electorate has voted to approve 145 out of 197 proposed constitutional amendments in Wisconsin since the Constitution was adopted in 1848.

The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

What is an advisory referendum?

Some referendums are advisory, like the 2023 state ballot measure on welfare and the Milwaukee County ballot measure on abortion. For an advisory referendum, a legislative body puts a proposed measure on the ballot to gauge public opinion.

Advisory referendums don't have any specific policy effect, they are not binding. The referendum doesn't automatically go into law if enough people vote for it, it’s more like a poll, explains professor Nolette.

State or local legislative bodies are in charge of these referendums — the development, the wording and ultimately, getting it on the ballot, he shares. There have been dozens of countywide advisory referendums on a wide variety of topics over the years, including marijuana legalization, the dark store loophole, corporate personhood and nonpartisan redistricting reform.

Additional sources: Ballot Initiative and Referendum in Wisconsin , myvote.wi.gov

Election day is April 4. Check out WUWM's voter guide to learn about the races on the ballot and how to vote.