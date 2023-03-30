A conversation with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Dan Kelly

With a seemingly endless stream of commercials, text messages, and emails, often giving conflicting information, WUWM reached out to the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to set the record straight.

Former Justice Dan Kelly was originally appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2016 by then-Governor Scott Walker. He had no previous experience as a jurist and has never been elected to the court. Kelly lost the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court election to current Justice Jill Korofsky. Since then, he has worked as an attorney, most notably serving as legal counsel to the Wisconsin GOP. He joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to explore his record and what's at stake in this election.

