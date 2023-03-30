© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A conversation with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Dan Kelly

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
Daniel Kelly
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly.

With a seemingly endless stream of commercials, text messages, and emails, often giving conflicting information, WUWM reached out to the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to set the record straight.

Former Justice Dan Kelly was originally appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2016 by then-Governor Scott Walker. He had no previous experience as a jurist and has never been elected to the court. Kelly lost the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court election to current Justice Jill Korofsky. Since then, he has worked as an attorney, most notably serving as legal counsel to the Wisconsin GOP. He joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to explore his record and what's at stake in this election.

Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
