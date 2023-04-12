Wisconsin Republicans discuss protecting gasoline engines, EPA moves to help electric vehicles

Wisconsin Republicans are talking about prohibiting a ban on gasoline engines and gas stoves even though Democrats say no such bans appear to be on the front burner. But also this week, the federal government is talking about ways to boost the growth of electric vehicles.

Two-thousand miles west of Wisconsin, California has announced a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. There is early talk at the federal government about a very controversial idea of banning new gas stoves because they contribute to indoor air pollution.

Tuesday, a GOP-controlled State Assembly committee in Madison heard a variety of business groups support two bills that would prohibit state and local governments in Wisconsin from banning vehicles or other products based on their energy source. Craig Summerfield of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce testified that the bills would give businesses and consumers some certainty.

"They ensure consumer access to affordable and reliable cars, trucks, motorcycles, stoves, furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces and many other products," Summerfield said.

No one testified against the measures, though Wisconsin Conservation Voters registered opposition. But two Democrats on the committee questioned the need for a ban on bans, if you will, especially with no end date.

Screenshot / WisEye Two Milwaukee Democrats, Rep. Marisabel Cabrera (left) and Rep. Christine Sinicki (right) raised questions about the Republican-backed bills.

Rep. Christine Sinicki of Bay View challenged one gasoline engine enthusiast, who mentioned California's 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars.

"This is Wisconsin. Let's stick to Wisconsin. Right now, it's not an issue in Wisconsin," Sinicki said.

The Wisconsin debate comes as the US EPA Wednesday morning proposed new national air pollution standards for cars and trucks that the agency hopes will encourage more development of cleaner-burning electric or hydrogen vehicles. EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters Tuesday that pushing for more improvements in less-polluting transportation is partly about protecting public health.

"We must continue to act with haste and ambition to confront the climate crisis and to leave all our children, like my 9 year-old son Matthew, a healthier and safer world," Regan said.

Back in Wisconsin, Republicans may vote soon on protecting gasoline engines.

Editor’s note: A portion of the audio is from WisconsinEye.

