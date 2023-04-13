5 Things to do this April, including Milwaukee Day events

Friday is a special day here in Milwaukee. April 14th is known as Milwaukee Day, since its date matches up with the city’s area code, 414. You can find events all throughout town, celebrating the city’s unique culture.

Sam Woods from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service joins Lake Effect each month to explore a few of those events and other things happening in Milwaukee.

He shares his five things to do this April:

1. 4Waukee at La Gente Art Gallery

This four-day event is an interactive exhibit that showcases Milwaukee culture through local artists, including movie screenings, performances and conversations.

This event lasts from April 14 at 4:00pm - April 17 at 8:00pm and tickets are available now.

2. Open studio at the Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective

This event provides free art therapy and materials from professional art therapists. Woods says, "If your version of 414 day is not necessarily getting out and kind of celebrating, but getting out and and taking the time to look inward and kind of tap into your own inner creativity, this could be the event for you."

This event takes place April 14 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm.

3. Family Night at Bounce Milwaukee

Bounce Milwaukee is a family friendly space that has engaging activities for children and adults. This event is a partnership with Out Families, which focuses on supporting LBTQ families in Wisconsin, to provide a family night of fun.

This event takes place on April 14.

4. Soulmate Movie Premier at Arts at Large

The poem "Soulmate" by Milwaukee artist Brit Nicole has been adapted into a film featuring work and contributions by local artists. Woods says, "It's really a representation of Milwaukee's present and future creative talent."

A small venue premiere will be taking place on April 15 with a larger premier taking place on April 29 at Turner Hall.

5. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

As taxes are due April 18, the VITA program is offering free assistance for preparing taxes for anyone who made less than $60,000 last year. Woods says, "The VITA program recruits volunteer tax experts to help you navigate the tax system,"

They also provide a resource guide for additional assistance.