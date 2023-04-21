Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission approves body cam release procedure

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission took up a new Standard Operating Procedure Thursday night. The procedure would change how long MPD has to release video from officer-involved deaths and other serious incidents.

Before the vote, members of the public called for change, sharing testimonies of how loved ones were killed at the hands of police.

One of those who spoke was Dontre Hamilton’s mother, Maria Hamilton. She recounted how her son was fatally shot by an officer at Red Arrow park on April 30, 2014. The anniversary of his death was just shy of ten days.

Hamilton called for transparency between the police force and the community.

"We need for you all who are here put in place to protect the community, help us solve this problem. I've been asking for nine years. They've been fighting for two years, coming backward and forth, having meetings with you all. Having meetings with the Chief, nothing has changed," says Hamilton.

Many of Hamilton’s peers echoed her sentiment and agreed that the time was now to pass policy on police body cam footage. Hamilton and others called for footage released in 24 to 48 hours. The previous policy for MPD was 45 days. After the public statements concluded, it was then time for the Fire and Police Commission to decide.

There was a divide between commission members about weather there should be an extension on reviewing the policy. The debate resulted in the decision coming down to commission chair Edward Fallone, who voted to approve the new policy.

"As chair of the Commission, I do not want my vote to prevent the policy from being as substantial step forward as my fellow Commissioners want, and so since my vote has unfortunately become the determining vote, the Chair votes aye," says Fallone.

Fallone said the new policy is a major step forward for the city, citizen oversight of police and public safety.

Under the new standard operating procedure, MPD will release police video footage within 15 days of deaths by police and other critical incidents.

Families of victims will be able to view video footage within 48 hours.

