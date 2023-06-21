© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

QWERTY Fest celebrates one of Milwaukee's most unsung inventions

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
The QWERTY Keyboard was developed in Milwaukee by Christopher Latham Sholes
lynn k watson
/
Stock Adobe
The QWERTY Keyboard was developed in Milwaukee by Christopher Latham Sholes

Most of us use a keyboard every day, whether it’s on a computer, phone or tablet. But did you know that keyboard was invented here in Milwaukee? A new festival is exploring that history and celebrating the art of typing.

QWERTYfest is the brainchild of co-founders Tea Krulos and Molly Snyder and will kick off with an opening night party this Friday, June 23.

Flyer for QWERTfest MKE 2023

"Most people, myself included, until recently, are not aware that the typewriter was born in Milwaukee — invented in Milwaukee 150 years ago. And that is something to celebrate. There really isn't much around Milwaukee that recognizes this, and it's such an important invention," Snyder says.

Krulos adds, "I think [QWERTfest] is a really great mix of history, but also fun activities, and the local writing and art scene. And we're trying to make it accessible so it can be enjoyable to everyone."

QWERTYfest will run June 23-25. For tickets and more information, click here.

_

Tags
WUWMLake Effecthistoryfestivals
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content