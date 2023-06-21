QWERTY Fest celebrates one of Milwaukee's most unsung inventions

Most of us use a keyboard every day, whether it’s on a computer, phone or tablet. But did you know that keyboard was invented here in Milwaukee? A new festival is exploring that history and celebrating the art of typing.

QWERTYfest is the brainchild of co-founders Tea Krulos and Molly Snyder and will kick off with an opening night party this Friday, June 23.

Flyer for QWERTfest MKE 2023

"Most people, myself included, until recently, are not aware that the typewriter was born in Milwaukee — invented in Milwaukee 150 years ago. And that is something to celebrate. There really isn't much around Milwaukee that recognizes this, and it's such an important invention," Snyder says.

Krulos adds, "I think [QWERTfest] is a really great mix of history, but also fun activities, and the local writing and art scene. And we're trying to make it accessible so it can be enjoyable to everyone."

QWERTYfest will run June 23-25. For tickets and more information, click here.