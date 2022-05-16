Milwaukee Festival Roundup: PrideFest, Bastille Days, Bloody Mary Festival and more

It seems that summer has returned to Milwaukee and with it, there are a myriad of summer festivals. For the past couple of years, many organizations have been leery of having large gatherings due to the pandemic. Some festivals continued with extra precautions, while others canceled altogether. But this year, most of our favorite, local festivals have returned.

Milwaukee Record recently released its summer festival guide, and cofounder Matt Wild shares more.

Here is a roundup of some of this summer’s many festivals and events:

June



PrideFest "That for me is kind of like the unofficial beginning of like the big festival season. PrideFest, of course, takes place on the Summerfest grounds, Henry Maier Festival Park, that is June 2-4 and that kind of kicks things off ... and from there, it's just full force every other week," Wild explains.

Summerfest

July

