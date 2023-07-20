Wisconsin EcoLatinos encourages community to get outside

This week is Latino Conservation Week, a nationwide initiative designed to get the Latino community outdoors and involved in environmental stewardship.

Cristina Carvajal is the founder and executive director of Wisconsin EcoLatinos, which is based in Madison. To celebrate, the organization planned a learn-to-kayak event, as well as a visit to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. For her, this week offers an opportunity to get people outdoors and invested in environmental advocacy.

"The goal for Latino Conservation Week is to invite the Latino community to enjoy the outdoors and feel welcome in all outdoor spaces — our parks and trails, and not only admire, but also think of conservation," says Carvajal. "We're inviting people just to think of the beautiful places. We have natural resources in Wisconsin."

Latino Conservation Week began 10 years ago and has expanded to a nationwide event that features around 200 activities. Carvajal says, "We feel Latinos are connected to nature and we want to advocate for the inclusion of our community in all spaces."

Wisconsin EcoLatinos' efforts focus on engaging the Latino community in environmental conservation and climate change action, as well as raising awareness of environmental hazards. "We advocate for environmental justice," Carvajal says, speaking of the disproportionate impact poor air quality has on the community.

More information on Latino Conservation Week can be found here.