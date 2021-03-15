-
Milwaukee’s Latino, or Hispanic community has grown to represent an increasingly important segment of the Milwaukee-area’s population at large. In fact,…
Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, also known as HPGM, is an organization that has lived in Milwaukee almost two decades and was created to…
The United Community Center serves Milwaukee's growing Hispanic population. The center has been headed for more than a decade by Ricardo Diaz, who has…
According to U.S. Census figures, the largest minority group in Wisconsin is Hispanics. Latinos make up 6.34 percent of the state’s population, compared…
Gov. Scott Walker says the Mexican Consulate office in Chicago, that serves Wisconsin residents, has too long of a wait.His solution: the Mexican…