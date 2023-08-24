© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Anti-GOP protest part of big month for Milwaukee-area peace movement

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
Left: Committee member Farzad Ghodsi. Right: Committee member Sara Onitsuka is at right.
Courtesy of Milwaukee Antiwar Committee
Left: Committee member Farzad Ghodsi. Right: Committee member Sara Onitsuka is at right.

Peace activists joined a coalition of protest groups Wednesday night in downtown Milwaukee, demonstrating against the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate taking place at Fiserv Forum.

It's already been a busy month for peace protestors who are members of the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee. This week, Lake Effect heard from Farzad Ghodsi, who is working on an upcoming campaign to remove a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program from a Milwaukee high school. And Sara Onitsuka, who has a very personal connection to August ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

_

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach