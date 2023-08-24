Anti-GOP protest part of big month for Milwaukee-area peace movement

Peace activists joined a coalition of protest groups Wednesday night in downtown Milwaukee, demonstrating against the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate taking place at Fiserv Forum.

It's already been a busy month for peace protestors who are members of the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee. This week, Lake Effect heard from Farzad Ghodsi, who is working on an upcoming campaign to remove a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program from a Milwaukee high school. And Sara Onitsuka, who has a very personal connection to August ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.