In 2016, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter made a historic announcement that transgender people to would be allowed to serve openly in the military. After…
The U.S. Army is giving UW-Madison $11.4 million to help develop a new type of airplane engine that could someday power everything from drones to…
Some supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and expected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are trying to find common ground on the issue of…
A vigil was held in Milwaukee Monday night calling for justice for a female U.S Army soldier who served at Fort Hood in Texas. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20,…
Officials say text messages claiming individuals are being called to war in Iran and must contact a recruitment center "are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army."
Three Milwaukee institutions — Marquette University, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the VA Medical Center — are continuing their work on a…
Now that women serve in combat roles, it's no longer justified to exclude them from draft requirements, a federal judge ruled. The case was brought by a men's advocacy group.
It's not the first time that the administration has asked the Supreme Court to intercede in the appeals process.
With Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Medical College of Wisconsin is highlighting its recent research into concussions suffered by military cadets at the…
We have miles and miles of shoreline here in southeastern Wisconsin, but it’s not a place you would necessarily associate with the Navy. But the Dairy…