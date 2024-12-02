Wisconsin business groups promote manufacturing for the military, amid peace activist concerns

The two largest business groups in Wisconsin hope to get more companies in the state to try to sell products to the U.S. military. The groups began their push with Democrat Joe Biden as president, and say it will continue when Republican Donald Trump is back in the White House.

Some big firms in Wisconsin already sell a lot to the military. For example, the Oshkosh Corporation’s tactical and combat vehicles, Fincantieri naval ships built in Marinette, and Fairbanks Morse ship engines made in Beloit.

But as of last year, defense contracts still only made up 1.2% of Wisconsin’s gross domestic product — ranking 41st among the states. Others note Wisconsin is only 30th per capita in contributions to the defense-industrial base.

Some business executives would like to improve those rankings, given Wisconsin’s relatively strong manufacturing might.

One of those executives is Bill Berrien.

On a balcony above the shop floor at Pindel Global Precision Inc., in New Berlin, company CEO Berrien points to some of his workers attending to about 35 computer-controlled machines that are each about the size of a pickup truck.

“A lot of these machines are running automatically, and a machinist is monitoring the process of several machines. And they’re using troubleshooting and critical thinking skills to make sure the parts those machines are making are meeting the customers’ expectations, as well as the company’s expectations," Berrien explains.

Berrien’s firm, known as a contract manufacturer, has sold some of those mostly-small, metal parts to companies that make military firearms, or ammunition, and other parts to the space and aerospace industries.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM This building in New Berlin houses Pindel Global Precision and a related firm, Liberty Precision.

Berrien also has another role these days. He’s vice chair of the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council — a recently announced collaboration between the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC.)

Berrien says the groups aim to use the state’s history of manufacturing to create a cluster of defense businesses here.

“How do we both encourage and help companies supply directly to the Department of Defense. Probably even the bigger opportunity is how do we connect them with defense primes outside of the state who need component manufacturers and subsystem manufacturers in printed circuit boards and such that can be manufactured here," Berrien says.

Berrien explains that a defense prime is a larger primary manufacturer. That includes older firms like Boeing, Lockheed or Raytheon, but also newer high-tech firms like Anduril Industries. Fortune Magazine reports Anduril’s executive chairperson has met with President-elect Trump on transforming the nation’s defense.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM A promotional pen made for Leonardo DRS-Naval Power Systems, a defense contractor in Menomonee Falls.

If Wisconsin firms can out-compete those in other states, and deal with the red tape that often can make supplying the federal government a headache, that could indeed lead to more good-paying jobs in Wisconsin.

But longtime Milwaukee-area peace activist Jim Carpenter of Peace Action Wisconsin takes a dim view of making more products used in the military.

“Yes, people are making money and profit on war. But we should be making profit on producing things that actually solve human needs. We need housing. We need pipes that are not lead-based. We need better housing. We need people helping older people live in their homes," Carpenter tells WUWM.

Carpenter says better diplomacy, by stressing everyone is part of the human race, is the way to solve conflict.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Milwaukee peace activists gather for the 44th U.N. International Day of Peace, in September.

Last week, President Biden announced a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. If that agreement continues to mostly hold, Biden says he’s even optimistic about a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

On the other hand, tensions have increased in the war between Ukraine and Russia with the recent launching of longer-range missiles.

Dale Kooyenga of the MMAC says there’s nothing wrong with contributing to a strong U.S. military trying to prevent war.

“I think the Wisconsin values, especially in the manufacturing community, is they want to be part of that defense. They want to be part of the good guys. They want to be part of the fight. So, I think they want the business. But I think they also love their country and they love our values and want to be part of defending their freedom," Kooyenga tells WUWM.

Asked about Trump winning the presidential election this fall, the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council replies that its mission doesn’t change, no matter who’s in office.

