Lake Effect On-Site returns on September 13 to Walker’s Point neighborhood
Lake Effect On-Site in the Brewery District at the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom in 2019.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
Latino Arts Strings Program guitar instructors Jone Ruiz (left) and Carlos Serrano (right) perform for the On-Site audience in April 2019.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
Audience at "Lake Effect On-Site:East 'Tosa" looking on as Bonnie North and Mitch Teich interviewMayor Kathy Ehley.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
After a long hiatus, WUWM's Lake Effect is taking the show on the road once again to celebrate another Milwaukee neighborhood. Join us Wednesday, September 13 at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point, for a live-taping of the show.
We’ll explore the LGBTQ+ history of the neighborhood, how local organizations are changing our world, and check out a couple of the many local businesses that make Walker’s Point unique.
Space is limited. Admission is free and tickets are not required but are encouraged. Please register to attend here.
Doors at 5:00 p.m., taping begins at 6:00 p.m.