The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival celebrates 25 years

The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival is Milwaukee's longest running film festival that honors local filmmakers. With 85% of its lineup represented by Wisconsin filmmakers, there is much to celebrate in its 25th year.

To honor the anniversary, this year’s theme is “legacy.” Returning filmmakers are bringing new films and films from the festival’s past are being shown again for new audiences.

For Milwaukee Short Film Festival founder and director Ross Bigley, as well as filmmaker Mark GE, this year's festival will be a special one. Mark GE's film Phantom Limb was the very first film shown at the festival and will return to the big screen this weekend.

"We feel honored that we're a part of it," says Mark GE in response to having his film featured at the festival. "The cast is coming back into town. Some of them live in different parts of the world and coming back to see it. So, we're very honored to be a part of it. Ross has done just a phenomenal job of showcasing short film ... and has really given us that opportunity to show something that might otherwise be lost."

The festival features different blocks of films and this year will feature a new block of young filmmakers. "It's mostly because we rarely get films from that age group. People who just graduated high school or first or second year in college. And this year we got a lot of them and I said, 'Well, OK, let's try to make a block and showcase this new emerging talent that's joining the local film community here,'" says Bigley.

Regardless of the block or film featured, Bigley says the festival will have something for everyone to enjoy. "Well, I think, no matter the block, you're gonna find something you'll like in it. Because they're short films. And if you didn't care for one, there's another one starting right afterward that you probably will like a lot."

The festival will take place Sept. 8 - 9 at the Avalon Atmospheric Theater, located at 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee. More information, including a full rundown of the films that will be featured, can be found here.