Why is Wisconsin joining the major legal case against Amazon? Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul explains

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
Wisconsin is one of 17 states that joined the Federal Trade Commission last week in suing Amazon for monopoly practices that harm small businesses and shoppers.

Let's take a closer look at Wisconsin versus Amazon.

The Badger State was one of 17 states that joined the Federal Trade Commission last week in suing the huge online retailer, accusing Amazon of monopoly practices that harm small businesses and shoppers. Wisconsin Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach about the basic legal points of the case.

NPR reports that Amazon claims if the governments win the lawsuit, prices could go updeliveries could slow, and shoppers and businesses would have fewer options.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
