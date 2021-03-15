-
Amazon executives often evoke magic when talking about fast shipping. Now in a race for one-hour deliveries, few retailers can afford to keep up. And few rely quite so much on artificial intelligence.
The show "This is Us" has captured television audiences in vast numbers. Now in its third season, the show boosted producer Dan Fogelman to the big…
A number of cities are going all-out in efforts to lure Amazon. There’s a big prize at stake. The online retail giant is planning to build a second…
Amazon's unmatched promise of 50,000 well-paying jobs has red carpets rolling out across the U.S. — but also some soul-searching. How much should communities subsidize wealthy American corporations?
Retail giant Amazon is looking for a second home, and many cities are trying to land the HQ2 project. At stake are 50,000 jobs and a new economic anchor for the winner. It has led to a lot of stunts.