Wisconsin Ukrainians host benefit concert for wounded soldiers, weigh in on Zelenskyy's aid push

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and as he comes to the Capitol in Washington to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and as he comes to the Capitol in Washington to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

It's a major week for local supporters of Ukraine, as the country continues to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Tuesday afternoon at the White House, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the package of additional military aid that's on hold in Congress.

Then on Thursday night, the group Wisconsin Ukrainians is hosting a benefit concert in Shorewood to raise money to help wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Wisconsin Ukrainians board member Karina Tweedell speaks with WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach about the musical event and the blocked military aid.

Thursday night's benefit concert is at St. Robert Roman Catholic Church in Shorewood, located at 4019 N. Farwell Ave. The group is suggesting a free will donation.
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck is a WUWM news reporter.
