Wisconsin Ukrainians host benefit concert for wounded soldiers, weigh in on Zelenskyy's aid push

It's a major week for local supporters of Ukraine, as the country continues to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Tuesday afternoon at the White House, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the package of additional military aid that's on hold in Congress.

Then on Thursday night, the group Wisconsin Ukrainians is hosting a benefit concert in Shorewood to raise money to help wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Wisconsin Ukrainians board member Karina Tweedell speaks with WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach about the musical event and the blocked military aid.

Thursday night's benefit concert is at St. Robert Roman Catholic Church in Shorewood, located at 4019 N. Farwell Ave. The group is suggesting a free will donation.

