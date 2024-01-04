Kenosha Common Council OKs Menominee tribal casino plan. Next up: County Board

The Kenosha Common Council has OK'd an inter-governmental agreement with the Menominee Nation that helps with the Wisconsin tribe's goal of building a casino and entertainment complex along I-94 in Kenosha County.

Council members voted 11-6 in favor of the project Wednesday night. Ald. Daniel Prozanski, Jr. says the millions of dollars per year the Menominee would eventually pay the city of Kenosha would help fund things local residents want.

"We do want better police presence and we do want a safety building and we do want access to better advanced medical—EMS. And this is a way, a way, not the way, a way, to help offset some of those costs," Prozanski said during the meeting.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo voted against the Menominee proposal. He says because of changing technology, he doubts tribal casinos will be very popular in coming years.

"Gaming can be done anywhere. On your phone. In your living room. That seems to be the future of gaming, in my mind," Ruffalo said.

Chuck Quirmbach Joey Awonohopay, chair of the Menominee-Kenosha Gaming Council, speaks with news reporters following the Common Council vote.

With Kenosha Common Council approval now accomplished, the inter-governmental agreement moves to the Kenosha County Board. Joey Awonohopay chairs the Menominee-Kenosha Gaming Authority. He says there's work to do --especially to convince county supervisors that the casino and entertainment complex would not cause big local traffic problems.

"The traffic will just be coming off of 94. They're not going to be driving through Somers and all the different suburbs. They'll just be heading to the casino, then back on the interstate once again," Awonohopay tells WUWM.

If the Kenosha County Board okays the Menominee's plan later this month, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and the Interior Department would still have to approve.

Awonohopay says he likes the tribe's chances with both.

