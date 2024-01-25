President Biden to visit Wisconsin Thursday, likely with bridge building on his mind

President Joe Biden will be in Wisconsin Thursday — way, way, up in Superior. He's expected to highlight the one billion dollars his administration has recently OK'd to help replace the sixty-year-old Blatnik bridge between Superior and Duluth.

In a battleground state like Wisconsin this fall, Biden's reelection effort may need votes from all over.

For some analysis of the President's trip, WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach spoke with Cindy Rugeley, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and leader of the school's political science program.

Rugeley says a new bridge is a big deal up her way.

