Rep. Dean Phillips tells WUWM why he's happy to be on Wisconsin presidential primary ballot

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has unanimously ordered that Minnesota U.S. Representative Dean Phillips be placed on the April presidential primary election ballot for Wisconsin. Phillips, a Democrat, is taking on President Joe Biden in this year’s contest.

Over the weekend, Phillips spoke with WUWM’s Chuck Quirmbach about why he wanted voters in the Wisconsin Democratic primary to have an alternative to the President.

In Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina, Phillips finished a distant third to President Biden.