Meet the candidates for West Allis mayor

What does West Allis' mayor do?

The mayor of West Allis presides over city meetings and oversees departments, policies, budgets and administration. The mayor administers city ordinances, acts as the city's chief spokesperson, presents the annual budget to the common council and more.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the mayoral candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Dan Devine (incumbent)

What do you feel has been your biggest or most significant impact as mayor? I feel that my biggest impact has generally been the way West Allis has turned around. The image of the city has improved. We have become a much more desirable place to live, buy a home or open a business. We have seen hundreds of millions of dollars in redevelopment and added dozens of unique, independent businesses, including restaurants, craft breweries, coffee shops, etc. We are trending up but are still an affordable city with great neighborhoods and people.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issue in West Allis and how do you plan to address it? I hear the most about reckless driving and general safety. We've taken steps to combat reckless driving but must do more. There's money in our 2024 budget to add traffic calming features and the West Allis Police Department has focused on traffic citations. We've also invested in new technologies to assist law enforcement. I’m pledging additional resources to combat reckless driving. Overall, I feel we are a safe community, but we need to all pitch in to keep it this way. Our Neighborhood Associations floundered a little during COVID, and we really need to kickstart those. A connected and engaged neighborhood is a safer neighborhood.

With new county sales taxes, how would you help make West Allis an affordable place to live? West Allis is still an affordable place when compared to our neighbors. We cannot lose sight of that. I have met many families that have chosen West Allis to buy their home because it was tens of thousands of dollars cheaper yet still had the amenities they were seeking. We also have to consider development plans that include some elements of affordability, but that must be done responsibly.

With the RNC, so many eyes will be on Milwaukee County this year. What is the one thing you wish people would notice here — and why? If I speak locally, there is so much to do in West Allis. I hope visitors will check out our Farmers Market. I’d also invite them to grab lunch or dinner at one of our restaurants or check out one of our breweries. Another good option would be to visit Becher Street near the West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe. Our dining scene is really special and many of the places are actually owned by West Allis residents.

In a broader sense I hope visitors will explore Milwaukee and the suburbs. The Public Market, lakefront, museums, a Brewers game, and dining scene are all worth a visit. I hope people notice the fact that Milwaukee is somewhat of a hidden gem that is worth a return visit.

More information: City website



AmyRose Murphy

Murphy did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

AmyRose Murphy has lived in West Allis for about six years. She currently serves as a Wisconsin legislative assistant. On her website, Murphy writes: "What sets me apart is my diverse background, which allows me to navigate a broad spectrum of topics, offering valuable perspectives as a mayoral candidate."

Murphy's priorities if elected mayor include safety, crime and reckless driving. She also vows to focus on supporting and attracting small businesses. Murphy suggests one way to mitigate reckless driving on her website:

"West Allis needs to have different kinds of cameras at certain locations that issue tickets, such as the four-way stop on Cleveland Avenue at the end of Frank Loyd Wright School. By installing cameras to issue tickets, we can compel compliance and mitigate risks. The safety of our children is so important, we cannot afford a single child’s life. With WAPD and WAFD having the majority of our fiscal budget, we need to advocate and tap into available additional one-time and repeat state and federal funding sources for equipment, peer support, and training needs."

Murphy writes that transparency and accountability are additional issues impacting West Allis.

"For example, in the Longfellow school development, there was much opposition to an apartment development from those who live in that surrounding community. A follow-up meeting was promised to them before anything was set in stone, and it did not happen. I would like to make sure projects involving multiple entities and all parties are included in discussions. The era of unilateral decision-making with minimal community input is over."

More information: Website