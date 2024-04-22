The Milwaukee Bucks win Game One of the playoffs, minus their internationally-known 6' 11" star

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the NBA playoffs — currently minus their internationally-known star Giannis Antetokounmpo — who remains out with a leg injury.

But Sunday night, the team’s other high-profile player, guard Damian Lillard, was up to the task and scored 35 points in the first half on the way to a 109-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series.

Chuck Quirmbach Bucks guard Damian Lillard answered media questions following Sunday night's game.

That pleased fan Terrence Mims says that once he heard Antetokounmpo wasn’t playing, he had doubts about the Bucks winning. “I was probably about 40% to that. A little under half with Giannis being out and the way the Pacers have been playing us," Mims says.

During the regular season, Indiana won four out of five games against Milwaukee.

Fan Sheila Teague predicts the Bucks can win the NBA Championship the way they did three years ago, especially if Antetokounmpo recovers from his leg injury soon.

She says playoff basketball is very entertaining. “I mean, everybody is really hyped-up, encouraged. They’re doing it. And we’re just trying to be here to support them," she says.

Chuck Quirmbach Second-half action during the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks game April 21, 2024.

But fan Seth McDorman emphasizes Antetokounmpo has to come back to help Lillard, who is often called "Dame." “Yes, they definitely need Giannis, but I love the fact that they have got Giannis and Dame. Dame is getting some good experience without Giannis," McDorman says.

The Bucks have not offered a return date for Antetokounmpo, who has a strained calf muscle.

Despite Lillard’s first-half dominance, it took strong second-half performances from Bucks veterans Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis to stave off a Pacers rally.

Chuck Quirmbach Milwaukee guitarist Shonn Hinton fired up the crowd with his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to Sunday's game.

Lillard says he hopes the team will play well in Game Two Tuesday night and that fans show the same energy as Sunday night.

“Like before the tip (off), I was standing in my spot and saw a bunch of towels waving in the air. I’ve never seen it just jumping. I was just looking around and said, ‘It’s crazy here,’” Lillard says.

Which, to many, sounds like Bucks fans at playoff time.