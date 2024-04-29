'Swing State of the Union' podcast explores why Wisconsin is so important to U.S. politics

WUWM has a new podcast called Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

Swing State of the Union Why is Wisconsin a swing state? That’s the question at the heart of this podcast, which explores the state’s historical and current political climate. Listen here

2024 is a big year for Wisconsin, not just because the Republican National Convention is headed to Milwaukee, but because the state is considered one of the top battlegrounds for the November presidential election. It's a familiar story for Wisconsinites, but one that many of us only know parts of. This new podcast will shed light on the history of Wisconsin politics, what politics look like in the state today and what that means for our future.

Lake Effect's Joy Powers and Sam Woods are the hosts and the producers of the podcast.

Erin Bagatta / WUWM Meet the hosts and producers behind "Swing State of the Union": Joy Powers and Sam Woods.

Powers explains why they wanted to cover this topic on the podcast: "Every four years, it seems like the nation remembers that Wisconsin exists, and suddenly we're just inundated by national reporters looking to better understand the political landscape of the state. So, we were looking at how to cover Wisconsin politics in a different way."

Woods adds, "Wisconsin also often leads the nation in new policy innovations and has been the breeding ground for prominent social movements in the nation for over 100 years."

The first episode of Swing State of the Union will be available wherever you listen to podcasts on Wednesday, May 1, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday for the next ten weeks.