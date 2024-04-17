© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Introducing 'Swing State of the Union'

By Joy Powers,
Sam Woods
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:02 PM CDT
Why is Wisconsin a swing state? That’s the question at the heart of this podcast, which explores the state’s historical and current political climate.

Wisconsin is among a handful of states that will choose the next president.

But the battle for Wisconsin's vote won't end in 2024, because Wisconsin isn't just a battleground state in elections — it's a battleground state for ideas that shape our nation.

What happens in Wisconsin mirrors and shapes national political discourse and policy.

WUWM's new podcast, Swing State of the Union, explores how Wisconsin became and continues to be a deeply purple state, and what that means for our future.

Episodes drop every Wednesday for 10 weeks, starting May 1.

