Black voters in SE Wisconsin react to Biden's debate performance, Maryland's governor visits

The Biden/Harris campaign is reaching out to Black voters in Wisconsin, even as some national Democrats want President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid due to some shaky moments during last week’s debate with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Monday morning, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) who helped rescue Biden’s campaign in early 2020 is due in Milwaukee to criticize Trump’s record on voting rights. Clyburn is Black, as is Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), who spent the weekend in Wisconsin talking with members of the Black community.

Jo Wynn was at Moore’s remarks Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wis. Wynn says Biden has handled himself well since the debate.

“He said he had a bad night and I believe thatnseeing how he has spoken to the public at different rallies. We really can’t say what happened. But that would not deter me from wanting to continue to support him," Wynn says.

Wynn says she likes Biden’s promises to protect Social Security, including for people with disabilities, and believes President Biden would help with housing for young people who have aged out of the foster care system. Wynn runs a non-profit that assists that group.

At a Democratic Party-sponsored cookout Saturday evening in Milwaukee, Sean Lowe, who two years ago became the first Black man elected to the Wauwatosa Common Council, says he also remains a Biden supporter.

“Bad debate doesn’t equal bad policy. Bad debate doesn’t equal a bad president because we’ve seen three and a half years of great work from President Biden," Lowe says.

Lowe says he counts Biden’s investments in infrastructure, lowering of some drug prices and key federal judge appointments.

Chuck Quirmbach Gov. Moore and attendees at a cookout Saturday evening at Carver Park in Milwaukee gather for a photo.

But there is also some worry about Biden in the days ahead. Alina Cunningham of Milwaukee told WUWM's Maayan Silver at the cookout that the campaign should make more use of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“And see if she can reach some of the young folk. I really believe it’s some of the younger people who are not voting," Cunningham says.

But Bobby Dyson of Kenosha says Biden should pack it in.

“Age, and you know, he doesn’t make good decisions for the people," Dyson contends.

Chuck Quirmbach Gov. Moore speaks during Saturday evening's event at Carver Park.

Maryland Gov. Moore, who wants Biden to remain on the Democratic ticket told news reporters in Kenosha that Biden and his surrogate campaigners will have to earn another term.

“Every election is earned. You gotta go earn it. So, I know we are going to do our part over the next 127 days that we go earn a victory in November. And the President is going to do his part," Moore says.

But the Wisconsin GOP says at last week’s debate, Biden demonstrated he is "Incapable of making it through another four years as Commander in Chief."

