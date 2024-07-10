© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Republican National Convention
The 2024 Republican National Convention will be in Milwaukee July 15-18, 2024.

Organizations supporting Milwaukee's unhoused population plan to expand services during the RNC

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published July 10, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
Milwaukee is expecting some 50,000 visitors during the Republican National Convention.
Nicholas J Klein
/
Stock Adobe
The Republican National Convention is just days away!

From July 15-19, Milwaukee will welcome some 50,000 visitors for the occasion.

It’s all hands on deck for local organizations and shelters who will be working to best support the unhoused population throughout the week. A couple of them are Milwaukee County Housing Services and Capuchin Community Services.

Eric Collins-Dyke, the deputy administrator of County Housing Services, and his colleague Nick Tomaro, who is with the County Department of Health & Human Services & the Office of Emergency Management spoke with WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell about plans to open a reception center.

As for Capuchin Community Services, Father Michael Bertram, a Capuchin friar and the director of Capuchin Community Services, says they're expanding services during the week of the convention.

Capuchin Community Services serves people experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness. They serve folks at two sites: House of Peace at 1702 W. Walnut Street and St. Ben’s Community Meal at 930 W. State Street. The latter is on the boundary of the RNC security zone.

Father Mike explains St. Ben's will continue its daily evening meals, it will operate as a cooling center, and open its overnight shelter program.
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
See stories by Teran Powell
