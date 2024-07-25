Wisconsin Assembly District 24: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 24

Wisconsin Assembly District 24 includes the villages Menomonee Falls, Lannon, and the southern half of Germantown.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 24

The district is currently represented by Republican Paul Melotik, who is running in a different district under the new legislative maps.

There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for the position. The Republican who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Democrat.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 61% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

William Walter (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I believe it’s imperative for young people to have a seat at the table while expecting public policy to serve the needs of the many — rather than the will of the few — something that can only be accomplished through unapologetically progressive legislation. In a district desperate for change as the state enters a new electoral era, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. In the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea, in a state rich with progressive history, the values and ideas that made Wisconsin a national leader in “forward” thinking policy must be modernized and implemented today. To reshape our future, we must reclaim our past.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Wisconsin voters have made it very clear they believe in reproductive freedom. This attack on women's rights and bodily autonomy we are seeing from Republicans is an invasion of our freedoms and an assault on fundamental American rights. We must guarantee access to safe, legal abortions for all Wisconsinites. Additionally, democracy itself is on the forefront of many minds. Each of us has a voice and the right to be heard, one person, one vote. Attempts to usurp the will of Wisconsin voters in 2020 have not been forgotten, especially with GOP attacks on the process, like restrictions on absentee ballots.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Ensuring reproductive freedom and implementing BadgerCare for all, as well as staple progressive policies like protecting public education, demanding climate justice, and enacting cannabis legalization, will be the foundation of my campaign and what I hope to accomplish if elected. I hope to be the spark that ignites the grassroots seed progressives planted years ago so that Wisconsin can finally bloom. I will be the bridge between passion, ideas, and action, as passion begets knowledge, knowledge begets action, and action begets change.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I serve as the executive director of Our Wisconsin Revolution after previously serving as the policy research director and lead training organizer. With media experience from hosting a state-wide radio show and national experience as an elected delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, I bring youth, energy, and fresh ideas to a district in need of innovation. Working and grassroots organizing with the incredible people of the 24th over the past six years has cemented my belief in the importance of community and dedication to one another. These foundational pillars uplift both the individual and society as a whole.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, more to come.

William Walter campaign website

Janel Brandtjen (Republican)

Brandtjan did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website and previous news coverage.

Brandtjen has served as a state representative for about nine years.

According to reporting from WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach: Brandtjen presided over hearings favorable to Donald Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Brandtjen backed an opponent of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) in a primary race. After Vos was reelected, he removed Brandtjen as chairperson of the Assembly Elections Committee.

On Brandtjen's campaign site, she touts a tweet from former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump giving Brandtjen his "complete and total endorsement."

Brandtjen lists endorsements from:

Menomonee Falls Village Trustees Katie Kress, Ann Lessila, Paul Tadda, Joel Stueland, Brad Jubber, and Steve Taggart, along with the entire Menomonee Falls School Board: Dr. Nina Christensen, Chris Stueland, Shelley Holzman, Jennifer Grant, Travis Langer, Sarah Renn, and Joel Woppert.

Republicans Knodl and Brandtjen previously faced off in a primary for a State Senate seat. Knodl won that election.

Janel Brandtjen campaign website

Dan Knodl (Republican)

Knodl did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Knodl served in the Wisconsin Assembly before being elected to the Senate in a special election in 2023. In that election, he defeated Janel Brandtjen and another Republican in the primary.

Under new district maps, Knodl is now running for Assembly District 24.

On his campaign website, Knodl touts his experience as a small business owner.

"My top priority is to ensure our communities are safe, thriving, and that state government works efficiently for you," Knodl's website says. "Through commonsense budgeting and cutting government waste, we’ve successfully reduced the tax burden on families and small businesses. These efforts have allowed us to invest more in education, improve our roads, and lower healthcare premiums, among other achievements."

Dan Knodl campaign website