Voters sift through August ballot questions that Wisconsin Democrats call an attempted 'power grab'

Voters in next week’s Wisconsin elections are trying to sort out two ballot questions that would reduce spending power for Gov. Tony Evers and give more clout to state lawmakers.

The ballot questions are proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution that would become law if voters OK them on August 13. The questions ask whether state lawmakers should be prevented from delegating their power over how money should be spent, and whether the governor should be prohibited from allocating federal money without the Legislature’s approval.

The GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature created the proposals and is pushing for a Yes vote on each, after raising numerous complaints over how Evers has used some federal funds dating back to COVID-19 relief dollars.

Chuck Quirmbach The Democratic Party booth at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Democrats are advocating a No vote on each question.

The issue comes up at the booths both major parties have inside the Expo Center at the Wisconsin State Fair. Republican voter John Bohn of Racine says he’s voting Yes, because he wants more eyes on use of federal tax dollars in Wisconsin.

“Yeah basically. Having one guy do it, and he’s not done it good at all, you need more oversight. So you have a number of people looking at it, and making a decision based on that, instead of one person just doing it, " Bohn says.

The wording of the ballot questions isn’t clear to some people. But a West Allis resident who gave her name as Berta says she’s voting Yes after getting the word from a conservative talk radio station.

“I listen to WISN from morning ‘ til night, and they’re conservative, and that’s what they said to vote for," Berta says.

In front of the Democratic Party booth opinions are much different.

Joan Poulsen of Middleton has already voted absentee and says she checked No on the constitutional amendments, "because I do not believe the legislature should make every decision on any money or emergency that the state might have. You need to have a little leverage for the governor. Which they don’t want to give him—too bad!” Poulsen says.

Judy Bates of Saint Francis is also against the ballot questions. She says she basically likes how Evers has allocated the federal funds, and calls the GOP advocates—a pithy nickname for supporters of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“I’m just tired of Trumpers wanting to have it one way for them, and another way for non-Trumpers. And so, I’m going to go with the No vote," Bates says.

Chuck Quirmbach State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-Franklin) (center) and other GOP lawmakers speak at a West Allis news conference on August 1.

Republican lawmakers have been holding news conferences to promote the ballot questions. The GOP complains that Wisconsin is one of only five states that give the governor sole control over federal funds. State Sen. Julian Bradley of Franklin says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also has full authority, but has included legislators when spending American Recovery Plan dollars.

“He went to the Legislature, and they came up with a plan. That’s how you do it right because even the governor of Minnesota, who I doubt any of us agree with rarely, if at all, understood the Legislature should be part of that process," Bradley says.

Democrats have been holding news conferences too. At an event in Madison on July 29, Evers called the ballot questions an attempted "power grab" with serious consequences.

Alex Brandon / AP At an event in Madison, Evers called the ballot questions an attempted "power grab" with serious consequences.

“If these amendments pass, me, and any other future governor, will be left without the tools they need — especially during times of crisis," Evers says.

Evers says the GOP chose to put the items on the August 13 ballot because the August primary is typically a low-turnout election. So, Democrats have promised a "full court press" — through social media and door-to-door outreach to get enough people to vote No, and leave the governor with the sole power to use federal funds in Wisconsin.

Editor’s note: A portion of the audio is from WisconsinEye.

