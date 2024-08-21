The Harris/Walz and Vance shows return to Wisconsin, though the DNC is in Chicago

Milwaukee was again in the national spotlight Tuesday night. The Democratic ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz spoke at Fiserv Forum, just minutes after Democratic National Convention delegates in Chicago reconfirmed Harris as the party’s presidential nominee and Walz as the choice for vice president.

The Democratic Party timed things, so the 15,000 people at Fiserv Forum could watch on video screens the ceremonial nomination roll call talking place at the United Center in Chicago.

About halfway through, the feed shut off and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats' candidate for vice president, took the stage at Fiserv and noted he was in the same building where Republicans held their convention last month.

“They left here riding high. They were feeling good. This thing was over. Well trust me, Milwaukee, a helluva lot can change in four weeks," Walz said to cheers.

Such as, President Joe Biden ending his reelection campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris rising to the top of the Democratic ticket and choosing Walz as her running mate.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM Part of the crowd at the Harris/Walz event Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

After Walz’s speech, it was back to watching the roll call in Chicago. Gov. Tony Evers gave the Wisconsin report, and had some difficulty doing so.

“I’m here because I’m jazzed as hell to announce Wisconsin cast one vote present and 94 more votes for, whoa, where are we, got me going here, for former Wisconsinite, oh my god," Evers said, flustered.

Eventually, Evers added, "Former Wisconsinite Vice President Kamala Harris."

Harris, who lived in Madison for two years as a young child, did not refer to Evers’ verbal stumble when she walked onto the Milwaukee stage. Instead, Harris emphasized the importance of the Wisconsin vote this year and her recently announced plans for lowering the cost of living. And, in a new dig at Republican candidate Donald Trump, Harris referred to the former president’s comments to CBS News on Monday that he has "no regrets" about his appointees to the Supreme Court helping overturn Roe vs. Wade protections for abortion rights.

“I do believe bad behavior should result in a consequence. Well, we'll make sure he does face a consequence and that’ll be at the ballot box in November!" Harris exclaimed.

Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM One of the merchants outside the Fiserv Forum Tuesday afternoon.

After Harris and Walz headed back to Chicago, audience member Ann Hancock told WUWM that reproductive freedom is a top issue "because I think that it affects every family, regardless of your situation."

Another audience member, Princess Holloway, said Harris would bring a lot of energy and compassion to the presidency. Holloway noted how Harris halted her Milwaukee speech and called for medics when a person in the crowd took ill.

“That’s why they call her 'Mommala' because she has that spirit. And one thing I realize about anybody who runs our country, they have to run with a heart. Because that’s the only way you’re going to have love for someone else," Holloway said.

Earlier Tuesday, for the second time this month, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance had the job of campaigning in the same area as Harris and Walz, on the same day. The Ohio senator held a news conference outside the Kenosha County courthouse, to praise police four years after a Kenosha officer severely wounded Jacob Blake, Jr., during an attempted arrest. Vance did not mention then 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse later fatally shooting two men and wounding a third, claiming self-defense, while the Illinois youth said he was helping to protect Kenosha, during protests following the police shooting.

Instead, Vance criticized Chicago, as Democrats are holding their convention in the city. “Chicago has violent crime statistics that actually mirror third world, highly violent countries. Again, public safety is the birthright of every citizen in this country, poor or rich, Black or white. Nobody should be growing up in a community where you have a murder rate like that," Vance said.

The audio of Vance comes from the website Real America’s Voice, which live streamed the Kenosha event. For the second time in a week, the Trump/Vance team denied credentials to WUWM and some other media outlets.