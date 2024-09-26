Doors Open Milwaukee is back this weekend with over 150 locations

September 28-29, 2024, marks the return of Doors Open Milwaukee.

Since 2011, Doors Open Milwaukee has celebrated Milwaukee’s buildings and history annually. Over 150 businesses, organizations, and people open their doors and allow the public to get a behind-the-scenes tour.

This year, over 150 locations are opening their doors for free tours, and neighborhood tours are available in English and Spanish via the Historic Milwaukee app. The tours can be accessed anytime.

Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee, says the event is an opportunity to get to know Milwaukee institutions.

"Doors Open is an opportunity to tour Milwaukee's treasures," she says. "Some places that you may not have access to otherwise."

Find a full list of locations, schedules, and virtual tours at Historic Milwaukee. WUWM will be participating in Doors Open Milwaukee for the first time this year.