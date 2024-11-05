© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans are favored to flip the Senate. Here are key races to watch

By Susan Davis,
Deirdre WalshClaudia GrisalesBarbara Sprunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM CST
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Republicans are favored to take control of the Senate next year thanks to a 2024 election map that has Democrats defending seven seats in conservative or swing states and on offense for just two in the safe Republican states of Texas and Florida.

Democrats narrowly control the Senate 51-49 today, but have already lost an open seat in West Virginia, according to the AP.

Here are the races to watch:

Arizona: Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has consistently polled ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the closing weeks of the election. Gallego has performed particularly well among Latino voters, who have a large, and growing, influence in the state.

Nevada: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen appeared poised to win the race early this election cycle, but in the final two weeks, the Senate Leadership Fund directed more than $6 million to the state in a “Hail Mary” effort to boost Republican challenger Sam Brown.

Michigan: The race was consistently tied through the final weeks of the election as Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Elissa Slotkin campaigned to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring. As part of the so-called “blue wall,” Michigan was closely contested by both Harris and Trump.

Montana: Montana has long been considered one of the best opportunities for Republicans to make gains in the Senate. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is facing Republican Tim Sheehy in a state that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years.

Ohio: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is facing Republican Bernie Moreno in this critical state. The race for the Ohio Senate seat was essentially a dead heat ahead of the election and widely considered to be one of the tightest of toss-up races in the country.

Wisconsin: Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the incumbent Democrat, is facing Republican Eric Hovde in one of the most evenly politically divided states in the country. Baldwin, the first openly gay person elected to the Senate in 2012, keeps a low profile in Washington but was comfortably re-elected back home in 2018. However, she has never faced a candidate as well-funded as Hovde in her prior campaigns.

Pennsylvania: Sen. Bob Casey, the incumbent Democrat, is running against Republican David McCormick in one of the more negative and personal Senate races of the cycle. Pennsylvania — seen as a must-win state for both presidential candidates — has seen staggering sums of political advertising flood its airwaves.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR election
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt