Boards Of Canada Share New Video, Song

Scottish brothers Mike Sandison and Marcus Eoin — known almost exclusively as Boards of Canada — have had the electronic music world checking record bins, podcasts and flights to Tokyo over the past six weeks for clues about the duo's impending album, Tomorrow's Harvest.

While Tomorrow still can't get here soon enough for fans, Sandison and Eoin have finally toned down the cryptic messaging and simply uploaded a great video to YouTube. It's the album's first single, "Reach for the Dead."

The stunning clip is directed by Neil Krug, a Los Angeles director and photographer who made waves with his last year. Before that, however, he actually directed an unofficial video for Boards of Canada's "In a Beautiful Place Out in the Country."

His work on "Reach for the Dead" is equally beautiful, but way more eerie — especially the final 30 seconds.

