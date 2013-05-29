Entirely Real Photos: Wax Will Smith Gets Jiggy With Wax George Clooney

As you know, we at Monkey See enjoy creepy wax figurines maybe more than anything in the world, and now, Wax George Clooney (whose adventures we have chronicled in the past) has been joined at a photo shoot in London by Wax Will Smith, as well as Wax Emma Watson. You know, just to hang out. To talk about movies. To talk about being made of wax.

Just a regular, ordinary Hollywood scene. I like to think they're talking about Ocean's Fourteen, in which everybody steals money by melting and then slipping under doors without being detected.

